Ruidoso restoration efforts after wildfires

Published 3:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New Mexico Forestry Division is sending out contractors to help landowners in the Ruidoso area restore forests and watersheds damaged in last summer's wildfires.

They are removing hazardous trees and putting up erosion barriers to prevent future flooding.

"Beyond these environmental effects, the South Fork and Salt fires destroyed or badly damaged more than 1,100 homes, including about 230 lost in post-fire flooding that also caused massive damage to surrounding landscape," a New Mexico Forestry Division spokesperson explained.

The project is funded by $10 million from the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.

“Although it’s been over half a year since the fires, landowners still face an uphill battle when trying to mitigate the damage while also preparing for potential monsoon activity this summer,” said State Forester Laura McCarthy. “Now is the time to start preparing. We encourage landowners to request this state-funded assistance.”

Emma Hoggard

