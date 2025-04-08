San Carlos 64 Fire reported on Mescalero reservation

Update (4:10 PM): The Mescalero Apache Fire Rescue provided an update on the fire, estimating its size at two acres now, and stating that a fire line has been completed and all forward progressing has been stopped.

"San Carlos 64 Fire Update: 04/08/25 at 15:43; a fire line has been completed around the fire and all forward progression has been stopped. Fire is estimated at 2 acres. Multiple fire units from MAFR, Mescalero-BIA Forestry, and USFS are on scene. Mescalero Conservation and Mescalero Apache Emergency Management are on scene helping with traffic control and assisting residents. SEATS are on scene. No evacuations have been ordered."

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Village of Ruidoso officials say the new San Carlos 64 Fire is about an acre in size. As of 3:45, crews from Mescalero Fire, BIA, and the U.S. Forest Service are responding. A single engine air tanker (SEAT) and an air attack have also been ordered, according to village officials.

The fire is located on the Mescalero Apache Indian Reservation in the Palmer Loop area. The Village's Office of Emergency Management is monitoring the fire.