Temporary cooling stations available amid Las Cruces heat

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Cooling centers in Las Cruces will open Tuesday -- just in time as the area prepares for possible triple-digit temperatures in its forecast.

From June 9 to June 11, some community centers, libraries and other buildings across Las Cruces will be available for a break from the heat.

These locations are open June 9-11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the city:

Frank O'Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave.

Henry R. Benavidez Community Center, 1045 McClure Rd.

Munson Center, 975 S. Mesquite St.

Sage Café, 6121 Reynolds Dr.

The Thomas Branigan Memorial Library is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. From Friday-Saturday, the library will open 10 a.m. and close 6 p.m. Sunday, the library is open 1-5 p.m., the city said. Its address is 200 E. Picacho Ave.

The Mesilla Valley Intermodal Terminal (300 W. Lohman Ave.) is available as a cooling station from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the city said.

Lastly, the Meerscheidt Recreation Center (1600 E. Hadley Ave.) will be available from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The city said the facility is under construction, but designated areas will stay open for the public to cool off in.

For a list of cooling centers in El Paso, click here.