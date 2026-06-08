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Safety

Temporary cooling stations available amid Las Cruces heat

Vecteezy , mgn
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New
Published 5:08 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Cooling centers in Las Cruces will open Tuesday -- just in time as the area prepares for possible triple-digit temperatures in its forecast.

From June 9 to June 11, some community centers, libraries and other buildings across Las Cruces will be available for a break from the heat.

These locations are open June 9-11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the city:

  • Frank O'Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave.
  • Henry R. Benavidez Community Center, 1045 McClure Rd.
  • Munson Center, 975 S. Mesquite St.
  • Sage Café, 6121 Reynolds Dr.

The Thomas Branigan Memorial Library is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. From Friday-Saturday, the library will open 10 a.m. and close 6 p.m. Sunday, the library is open 1-5 p.m., the city said. Its address is 200 E. Picacho Ave.

The Mesilla Valley Intermodal Terminal (300 W. Lohman Ave.) is available as a cooling station from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the city said.

Lastly, the Meerscheidt Recreation Center (1600 E. Hadley Ave.) will be available from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The city said the facility is under construction, but designated areas will stay open for the public to cool off in.

For a list of cooling centers in El Paso, click here.

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