Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Texas girl believed to be in ‘grave danger’

Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A statewide Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing Texas girl who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

San Antonio police said they were searching for 12-year-old Amisty Monrreal, who disappeared around midnight from San Antonio.

Monrreal is 5 feet tall and is 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt with number 45 on the front, blue jeans and black and gray Jordan shoes.

According to ABC affiliate KSAT, Monrreal suffers from a medical condition that requires doctor’s care.

Anyone with information on the missing girl was asked by San Antonio police to contact them at (210) 207-7660.