Watch LIVE soon: Texas governor unveils plan to help small business hurt by virus closures

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- As much of the Texas economy remains at a standstill to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott was expected to lay out a new program aimed at helping small businesses.

He scheduled a 10:30 a.m. MT news conference at the state Capitol on Monday to announce the new small business initiative. No details of the initiative have been released but Janie Barrera, president and CEO of LiftFund, and John Waldron, president and COO of Goldman Sachs, are scheduled to participate.

Small businesses across the state and nation have been ravaged by the coronavirus, with restaurants and retail shops forced to shut their doors or dramatically scale down business. In the last four weeks, more Texans applied for unemployment than in all of 2019.

The virus continues to spread in Texas and experts say we haven't likely seen the peak yet. But Abbott and other state officials expressed confidence that social distancing measures have been working — and Abbott has indicated that this week he plans to begin discussing ways to reopen the economy once the worst has passed.

While some models show the new coronavirus could peak in Texas in late April or early May, the disease could persist for a long time, and there might be more waves of cases, the Dallas Morning News reported. Health care policymakers are studying the spread of the disease as they decide whether and when to loosen social distancing restrictions.

Texas reported 923 more cases of the new coronavirus Sunday, an increase of about 7% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 13,484.

No new counties reported their first cases Sunday; more than half of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case. As of Sunday, 1,338 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s a decrease of 176 patients from Saturday. At least 124,553 tests have been conducted.