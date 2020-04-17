Watch LIVE at 11 AM: Texas governor to discuss plans to reopen economy during virus pandemic

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- With state health officials reporting at least 16,455 cases of coronavirus and 393 deaths, the virus continues to spread across Texas.

But Gov. Greg Abbott and other state officials coordinating the response have struck a more optimistic tone in recent days, noting the declining rate at which the number of Texas cases is doubling.

On Friday at 11 a.m. MT, Abbott's expected to lay out at least some of his plans to begin reopening the Texas economy.

Abbott, who has stuck close to federal guidance throughout the crisis, is facing pressure from conservative lawmakers to get Texas back to work — and the state may prove to a big testing ground for President Trump’s announcement Thursday of a three-phased approach for states to restore normal activity.

Earlier in the week, Abbott cautioned it will be a "slow process" guided by public health concerns. “This isn’t going to be a rushing the gates, everyone is able to suddenly reopen all at once,” he said at the time.

He had also told reporters to expect an announcement this week on whether schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. Abbott previously ordered them closed until May 4.

The governor has issued what is effectively a stay-at-home order through the end of April in Texas, where officials in some of the state’s largest cities say they don’t expect the number of Covid-19 cases to peak until May.