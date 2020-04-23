Gov. Abbott says Texas has done ‘good job’ to slow virus spread, allowing for state’s reopening

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott proclaimed in an interview Thursday with ABC-7 that "Texas has done such a good job to slow the spread of the coronavirus" it will make it possible for the state to re-open “massive” amounts of businesses soon.

The Republican governor told ABC-7 that an announcement would be coming up next Monday. He has teased an imminent return of hair salons and restaurant dining at a time when President Donald Trump is aiming for a swift nationwide reopening.

Abbott said he was considering whether to require that Texans wear face coverings as the state reopens for business.

Even if face masks aren't mandated, Abbott told ABC-7 it is "a practice that will be encouraged."

Texas reported 875 more cases of the coronavirus Thursday, an increase of about 4% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 21,944.

Two new counties reported their first cases Thursday; over three quarters of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case. Houston's Harris County has reported the most cases, 5,211, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 2,683 cases.

The state has reported 18 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 561 — an increase of about 3% from Wednesday. Harris County reported one additional death, bringing its total to 80 deaths, more than any other county.

As of Thursday, 1,849 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of 171 patients from Wednesday. At least 225,078 tests have been conducted.

Abbott touted to ABC- that Texas ranks second in the nation in terms of recoveries from the virus, with over 6,000 people to date listed by health officials as having recovered.

The governor told ABC-7 that stepped-up testing efforts would soon be occurring, including "random testing of people around the community." Texas has ranked among the bottom of all states in terms of testing capacity.