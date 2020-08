3 dead, 1 hospitalized in El Paso after west Texas helicopter crash

Texas

BREWSTER COUNTY, TEXAS — Three Texas Parks and Wildlife employees died after their helicopter crashed in a West Texas wildlife preserve, the department announced Sunday.

The group was surveying desert bighorn sheep in the Black Gap Wildlife Management Area on Saturday when the helicopter went down, according to a statement from the agency.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, which Gov. Greg Abbott called a “tragic accident.”

The crash killed Dewey Stockbridge, a wildlife biologist, Brandon White, a department technician, and Dr. Bob Dittmar, a veterinarian.

The helicopter's pilot, a private contractor, survived and was taken to El Paso for treatment, according to the department.

The Black Gap Wildlife Management Area is near the U.S.-Mexico border in Brewster County, some 300 miles southeast of El Paso.

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Texas Game Wardens are investigating the crash, ABC affiliate KMID reported.