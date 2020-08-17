Armed man shot, killed by police inside Walmart in Rio Grande Valley

Texas

WESLACO, Texas – A man dressed in black armed with both a rifle and a handgun who entered a Walmart store in the Rio Grande Valley was shot and killed by police Monday afternoon, ABC affiliate KRGV reported.

The incident happened in Weslaco, about 250 miles south of San Antonio in Hidalgo County, near the Texas-Mexico border.

At a press conference, police said the gunman entered the store and confronted a customer with the rifle.

As officers arrived, the man fled to the rear of the store where police found him and ordered him to throw the rifle on the ground.

Authorities said the man followed that order but then pulled a handgun and shot at officers, who returned fire killing him.

The gunman's identity was not immediately released and Texas Rangers were called to the Walmart to led the investigation into the deadly incident.