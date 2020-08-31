Lotto Texas prize up to nearly $37M, largest in more than a decade
AUSTIN, Texas – The Lotto Texas jackpot continues to grow, giving Texas lottery players a chance for the game’s largest prize in more than a decade.
With no jackpot-winning ticket sold on Aug. 29, the game’s jackpot has grown to an estimated annuitized $36.75 million for the drawing on Sept. 2.
This is Lotto Texas’ biggest jackpot since May 29, 2010 when the game had a $97 million prize.
The Sept. 2 jackpot currently stands as the fight largest lottery prize up for grabs in the world, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.
So far this year, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner - a Laredo resident who claimed a $17.5 million prize on Jan. 15.
Comments
5 Comments
Wish I could win that! Have no idea what I’d do with it though. I think I would split it up between Planned Parenthood, the Sierra Club, the World Wildlife Fund, Unicef, the American Red Cross, and my university’s endowment.
And Greenpeace. Almost forgot them.
And the El Paso Humane Society.
BTW – How’s that Darlene?
Liar! You’d split it with all your 25 psycho schizo buddies in your head. But one of you will have to pay taxes on it. BTW – Wishful thinking. University endowment? Good laugh.