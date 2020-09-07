Texas at nearly 13,500 total virus deaths as hospital numbers continue to fall

Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas reported 2,057 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, and 20 additional deaths.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the total confirmed cases in the state is now at 640,370 and there have been 13,492 deaths due to Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus.

In El Paso, there were were no new virus deaths on Monday - breaking a streak of four consecutive days with multiple deaths reported, and 57 new cases.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state health department said about 3,500 people were hospitalized across the state with Covid-19. The number of hospitalizations has been decreasing since peaking in July at 10,893, and the number of newly reported cases has also been decreasing since then.