Texas sheriff indicted after probe into Black man’s death

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- A Texas sheriff has been indicted on charges accusing him of destroying or concealing video in an investigation into the death in custody of a Black man, Javier Ambler, that was filmed by a police reality TV series “Live PD.”

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody was booked into his own jail Monday on a $10,000 bond and released a short time later.

Williamson County prosecutors have been investigating possible evidence tampering following Ambler’s death in March 2019.

Williamson County sheriff’s deputies repeatedly used stun guns on the 40-year-old man, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breathe.