Texas sees record 15,000 new virus cases, hospitalization high for 5th day in row

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas reported Tuesday a record 15,182 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,184,250, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

The state also reported 170 new Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 21,549.

There are currently 9,047 Covid-19 patients in Texas hospitals, which marks a hospitalization high for the fifth day in a row.

In El Paso, hospitalizations actually decreased to 875 patients on Tuesday, which marked the lowest level in over a month.