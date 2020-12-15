1-year-old boy at center of Texas Amber Alert after mom threatens both harm

Texas

PEARLAND, Texas -- A statewide Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a 1-year-old after the boy's mother reportedly made threatening statements to harm herself and the young child, ABC affiliate KTRK reports.

The alert was has been issued for 1-year-old Jaivan Simpson who was taken Monday night in Pearland, which is near Houston. According to police, Jaivan was taken by his mother, 22-year-old Jada Williams.

Jaivan is described as a Black boy with brown hair and brown eyes. Jada has brown hair, brown eyes and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall. She weighs about 118 pounds and was last seen with her hair worn straight and pulled back. Jada was wearing a dark gray shirt and black pants or jeans.

Jada was said to be driving a 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plate NVP8659.

Anyone with information regarding Jaivan, Jada, or the vehicle was asked by authorities to immediately call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.