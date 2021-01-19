Watch LIVE: Texas Gov. Abbott discusses latest on statewide virus vaccine rollout

Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott will meet with state health leaders and a local hospital system executive in Houston on Tuesday to discuss his priorities for Texas lawmakers, who returned to the Capitol last week for the 2021 legislative session.

The meeting at Houston Methodist Research Institute will be private, but Abbott was to make public remarks and include an update on the state’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout shortly after 11:15 a.m. Mountain time following the discussion.

Lawmakers are not meeting this week but are expected to return to work next week.

Houston public health officials are not mentioned as participants in the meeting, drawing criticism from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who said in a tweet that “any round table conversation in Houston about vaccine distribution in Houston, Harris County region should include diverse representation to ensure there is equitable vaccine distribution to at risk, vulnerable communities.”

The meeting comes as Texas is set to receive 333,650 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine for 260 providers across the state, including 79 “hub” providers capable of focusing on large community vaccination efforts.

State officials are warning the Covid-19 pandemic is at its worst in Texas after 1,231 deaths were reported for the state in just three days. Hospitals in the Abilene, Bryan-College Station and Laredo areas have also run out of intensive care unit beds.

Texas is outpacing other states in administrating the vaccine, topping 1 million doses last week. As of this weekend, the state had fully vaccinated, with both doses, nearly 180,000 people. Another 500,000 doses will be shipped to Texas for second doses, Abbott’s office said.