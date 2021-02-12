Texas tops 40,000 deaths from Covid-19 pandemic

Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas reported 324 more deaths Friday from the coronavirus as the state’s pandemic death toll topped 40,000.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the state's Covid-19 deaths now total 40,095.

El Paso's portion of that pandemic death toll stands at 1,820 as of Friday. However, the actual number of deaths is believed to be higher as there are 506 suspected Covid deaths currently under investigation in El Paso County.

The state of Texas' confirmed and probable coronavirus cases rose by 11,371 to 2,541,845 on Friday.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas has fallen by 5,941.3, a decrease of 34.3%, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

But only 9.8% of the Texas population has received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only 3.6% of the population have completed their round of vaccinations, the CDC said.