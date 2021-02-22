Matthew McConaughey to hold fundraiser for Texans impacted by winter storm

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Actor and Texas native Matthew McConaughey is planning to hold a fundraiser for fellow Texans impacted by last week's major winter storm that caused widespread power and water outages across the state.

He made the announcement in a post to his Instagram account.

McConaughey says he will hold a virtual benefit in the next couple of weeks to "raise funds for the long-term efforts necessary to stabilize and rebuild Texas."

The fundraising effort being undertaken by McConaughey's foundation is being called the "Just Keep Livin Texas Relief Fund."

He told fans to continue following him on social media for further details to come about the fundraiser.