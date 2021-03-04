Gov. Abbott responds to criticism over end of mask mandate

Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sought Thursday to respond to the criticism over his decision to rescind the statewide mask mandate, despite warnings from health experts that the pandemic is far from over.

Texas is the largest state to end its mask order and other Covid-19 restrictions that were intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 42,000 Texans. Only California and New York have reported more Covid-19 deaths than Texas.

Like the rest of the country, Texas has seen the number of cases and deaths plunge. Hospitalizations are at the lowest levels since October, and the seven-day rolling average of positive tests has dropped to about 7,600 cases, down from more than 10,000 in mid-February.

Lifting the Covid-19 restrictions was a decision that Abbott told ABC affiliate KTRK in Houston was a product of the data that he's seen.

"The data's been remarkably effective," Abbott said. "Over the past week, we've administered more than 1.2 million [Covid-19] vaccinations. We are on schedule to make sure that by the time the order goes into effect, more than half of the senior population will have received a shot. In fact, by the time we get to the end of March every senior who wants a vaccine will be able to get one."

While the mask mandate has been lifted, when asked if he currently wears his mask and if he would continue wearing it, Abbott said yes. He also encouraged others to continue wearing their masks.

"[In] regard to the mask mandate, we are still urging people to continue to wear the mask, to continue to use the safe practices that they have mastered over the past year," he said. "Because Texans have mastered the safe strategies [inaudible] they know the right thing to do."

When asked about Texas ranking 48 in the number of people per capita that have been vaccinated, and about the health experts he conversed with on the decision Abbott said the numbers were wrong.

"Texas ranks number two in the nation for a total number of vaccinations," he said. "Texas ranks extremely high in vaccinations for [the] senior population."

The Republican governor has faced sharp criticism from his party over the mask mandate, which was imposed eight months ago, and other Covid-19 restrictions. It was only ever lightly enforced, even during the worst outbreaks of the pandemic.

The announcement reverberated across the state and to the White House, drawing criticism from President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, Biden was asked about Abbott's decision, something he says is a big mistake, adding, "masks make a difference."

"The last thing you need is Neanderthal thinking that, in the meantime, everything is fine, take off your mask," Biden said. "It's critical that we follow the science. Wear a mask and stay socially distanced."

Texas will also do away with limits on the number of diners that businesses can serve indoors, said Abbott. On Thursday, he mentioned that businesses will also be allowed to make their own decisions whether to open or not.

"There's not going to be any more shutdowns," Abbot said. "Now is the right time to allow businesses that want to open to be able to open. But also, if businesses don't feel safe opening, they should not be required to."

Abbott imposed the statewide mask mandate in July during a deadly summer surge. But enforcement was spotty at best, and some sheriffs refused to police the restrictions at all. And as the pandemic dragged on, Abbott ruled out a return to tough Covid-19 rules, arguing that lockdowns do not work.

Politically, the restrictions elevated tensions between Abbott and his own party, with the head of the Texas GOP at one point leading a protest outside the governor's mansion. Meanwhile, mayors in Texas' biggest cities argued that Abbott wasn't doing enough.

Most of the country has lived under mask mandates during the pandemic, with at least 37 states requiring face coverings to some degree. But those orders are increasingly falling by the wayside: North Dakota, Montana and Iowa have also lifted mask orders in recent weeks.