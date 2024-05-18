El Pasoans prepare ahead for the return of triple-digit weather in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- People in the Borderland are preparing ahead of summer, as there is a chance we might see triple-digit weather earlier than last year.

Grace Ortiz, with Adult Protective Services, told ABC-7 that it's important to check on seniors once we get to the triple digits.

“With the higher temperatures, I am going to ask to be a buddy to a senior. Those days that it's over 100 degrees, check on them, make sure that they're okay. Run errands for them. Don't leave them in a car. Whatever you do, don't leave a senior in a car because it gets really hot," said Ortiz.