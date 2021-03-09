Skip to Content
City of Austin to defy Gov. Abbott, will keep mask requirement despite Texas mandate lift

Visitors wearing face masks walk past a sign requiring masks at a restaurant along the River Walk in San Antonio, Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas -- City of Austin leaders announced Tuesday that they will continue to require wearing masks amid Gov. Greg Abbott lifting the statewide mask mandate starting Wednesday, ABC affiliate KVUE reported.

“In Austin, we’re committed to saving lives. Period. If state officials don’t want to do their jobs protecting people from the virus, then we will,” said Austin City Council Member Greg Casar on Tuesday. “This action is both legal and the right thing to do. If state officials choose to sue, they’ll be going out of their way to harm the health of Texans. We've had too many family members, too many friends, too many constituents die for us to stop listening to science. Local leaders will continue doing everything in our power to take care of Texans.”

Many Austin-area restaurants and stores had already posted on social media saying they would continue requiring masks and implementing safety measures even after the mandates are lifted on March 10. Abbott's action does not order businesses to lift their own mask requirements or other protocols.

  1. Why do they think the fight will be with the state? Abbot said you can do what you want, he never said you have to lift the mandate. I think the city council is gearing up to make it a crime and that’s gonna be their excuse to “save lives”. The rationale will be we think the governor is wrong and we will put you in jail for not masking up and we will use endless resources to enforce it. All about power over people and calling it safety

  2. they’ll be fighting their own citizens and somehow blame abbot and trump…..its ok cause you vote in your own people and they’ll be the ones who decide how much they wanna mask up.

Leave a Reply

