City of Austin to defy Gov. Abbott, will keep mask requirement despite Texas mandate lift

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- City of Austin leaders announced Tuesday that they will continue to require wearing masks amid Gov. Greg Abbott lifting the statewide mask mandate starting Wednesday, ABC affiliate KVUE reported.

“In Austin, we’re committed to saving lives. Period. If state officials don’t want to do their jobs protecting people from the virus, then we will,” said Austin City Council Member Greg Casar on Tuesday. “This action is both legal and the right thing to do. If state officials choose to sue, they’ll be going out of their way to harm the health of Texans. We've had too many family members, too many friends, too many constituents die for us to stop listening to science. Local leaders will continue doing everything in our power to take care of Texans.”

Many Austin-area restaurants and stores had already posted on social media saying they would continue requiring masks and implementing safety measures even after the mandates are lifted on March 10. Abbott's action does not order businesses to lift their own mask requirements or other protocols.