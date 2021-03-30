State of Texas launches vaccine appointment scheduler as eligibility widens to 22 million adults

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- All people 16 and older are now eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine in Texas. The state has joined several others in opening eligibility to all adults. But getting the vaccine may be even more difficult now that about 22 million Texans are eligible.

The state has launched a website for people to sign up for vaccines at public health centers and state-run clinics. However, not all public health departments are utilizing the new tool; El Paso County is not yet included. The state’s public health regional offices will hold vaccination clinics based on where demand is high.

The Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler will alert participants to upcoming events and available appointments. People who do not have access to the internet can call (833) 832-7067 to schedule an appointment. The call center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7 days a week. Spanish language and other translators are available to help callers, according to the Texas Health and Human services website.

Texans can also use this map to find vaccines near them.

If you have questions or concerns, or you would like more information about Covid-19 vaccine distribution in Texas, you can email: coronavirus@dshs.texas.gov or call 211 and choose Option 6.