2-hour police chase of stolen Dallas ambulance finally ends in arrest

Texas

DALLAS, Texas -- Police made an arrest Monday afternoon after chasing an ambulance believed to be stolen from a fire station in Dallas for nearly two hours along highways and city streets, according to ABC affiliate WFAA.

The ambulance was stolen from a fire station earlier in the day, officials said.

The ambulance chase made its way from Interstate 20 to Interstate 635 northbound before getting on U.S. 75 in Richardson.

The ambulance then exited the freeway and entered residential streets before getting onto northbound State Highway 121.

The chase eventually ended with an arrest after the driver got stuck in the ambulance and tried to escape on foot.