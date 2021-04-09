Statewide Amber Alert issued for abducted 12-year-old Texas boy

Texas

GONZALES, Texas — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy out of Gonzales who is believed to have been abducted.

ABC affiliate KXXV reports Aaron McBeth was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday, wearing a gray Iron Man shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with a stripe on the side and a dark blue ball cap.

McBeth has brown eyes, blond hair, weighs approximately 85 lbs and is approximately 4' 10".

He is suspected to be with 32-year-old Sylvia Garcia. Garcia has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs approximately 150 lbs and is approximately 5'2".

The Amber Alert asks that if you have any information on their whereabouts to call (830) 672-8968 to contact that Gonzales Police Department.