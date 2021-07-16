Federal judge in Texas blocks new DACA applications as illegal

Texas

HOUSTON, Texas — A federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era program shielding certain young undocumented immigrants from deportation, is illegal and blocked new applicants.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen ruled in favor of Texas and eight other conservative states that had sued to halt DACA, which provides limited protections to about 650,000 people.

The ruling halts new approvals and applications, but those hundreds of thousands already enrolled will keep their protections for now.

The states argued DACA was unconstitutional. Supporters of DACA had argued the states lacked the standing to sue.