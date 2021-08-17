Gov. Abbott, staunch mask opponent, has ‘breakthrough’ case of Covid-19

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a staunch opponent of mask mandates, is infected with a "breakthrough" case of Covid-19, the governor's office confirmed Tuesday.

Officials said Abbott was isolating in the governor's mansion following the positive test for Covid-19 earlier Tuesday; a statement indicated he was "currently experiencing no symptoms" and was "receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment."

At the time of his positive test, officials said Abbott was fully-vaccinated, making his infection a "breakthrough" case.

Officials said Abbott's wife, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, tested negative - and others the governor has had close contact with had been notified about his diagnosis so they could decide whether to get tested.

Abbott's office said his isolation would have no impact on the ability of state government to operate.

According to The Houston Chronicle, the governor gave a speech Monday night to a crowd of about 600 people where there was little social distancing or mask-wearing. (See tweet at bottom of this article.)

Abbott has banned face mask and vaccination mandates in Texas. He is currently the target of lawsuits by numerous local governments - including the city of El Paso - over his ban on imposing mask requirements.

Another standing room only event in Collin County tonight.



Thank y’all for the enthusiastic reception.



Let's keep this energy up and send a message that Texas values are NOT up for grabs in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wlPZyrHpx3 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

(ABC News contributed to this report.)