Amber Alert for 2 Texas children believed abducted by man

Texas

RUSK, Texas -- A statewide Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning for two Texas siblings believed to have been abducted by a man.

According to the alert, 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells and 11-year-old Desmond Wells were last seen Monday afternoon in Rusk, which is about an hour south of Tyler and 166 miles north of Houston.

Authorities were seeking 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt for the alleged abduction; he is believed to have fled with the children in a black 2012 Honda Civic with Texas license plate BNX6155.

Ashlynn is described as 5'2" tall, weighing about 109 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a peach t-shirt, peach shorts and pink and gray Nike shoes.

Desmond stands 5'5" and weighs 154 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes; he had on a blue/black shirt, gray shorts and Wolverine hiking boots.

The alert asked anyone who spots the trio to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271.