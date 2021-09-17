Amber Alert for 12-year-old Texas girl taken from school

Texas

CONVERSE, Texas -- A statewide Amber Alert was issued Friday night for a 12-year-old child out of Converse, which is in Bexar County about 15 miles northeast of San Antonio.

ABC affiliate KXXV identified the suspect in the child abduction as 28-year-old Marie Rodriguez Pomales.

The missing child, Alheirie Rodriguez Pomales, was last seen at her middle school.

She was wearing a black pullover shirt, black pants, and carrying a pink and gray backpack.

Authorities asked with information on this case to call the the Judson ISD Police Department at (210) 659-9789.