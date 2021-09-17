Amber Alert for 6-year-old Texas boy taken from mom’s car

Texas

PEARLAND, Texas -- A statewide Amber Alert was issued early Friday for a 6-year-old boy who police say was kidnapped from his mother's vehicle in Pearland, which is located in the Houston metro area.

Authorities are looking for Amari Daniel Baylor.

ABC affiliate KTRK reports that Amari's mother told police that she and her three children were at an event center on Thursday evening to ask about cheerleading and football programs for her kids.

The woman got out of her car with her daughter and left the other two children in the vehicle.

Two other women, who claimed to be witnesses, said they saw a Black woman in her late 20s to early 30s with long, straight black hair, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds and wearing an orange shirt, taking the child from the white Chevrolet Malibu's driver side rear window.

The suspected kidnapper then got into a silver or gray SUV with the child before driving out of the parking lot. The witnesses said they didn't get the license plate, but remembered seeing orange characters on it.

Amari has short black hair and a mole on the top right side of his lip, according to authorities. The boy was wearing a white Adidas shirt, black Nike pants and all red tennis shoes. He does not have any known disabilities.

Authorities urged anyone with information to call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.