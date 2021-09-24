Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen believed to be with older man

Texas

BAY CITY, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety late Friday issued a statewide Amber Alert for Alicity Erevia, 17, reported missing and believed to be with an older man.

Erevia was last seen at Bay City High School about 2 p.m. Friday. She is described as Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 180 pounds, and is five feet tall, according to the alert. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket with white stripes and blue jeans.

Authorities identified the suspected abductor as 22-year-old Sharieff Sharrieff. He is described as African-American, with brown eyes and brown hair. He weighs 185 pounds, and is six feet tall, according to the alert.

The pair are believed to be traveling in a black 2017 Dodge Ram pickup with license plate number PTD4629, according to authorities.

Anyone who spots them is asked call the Bay City Independent School District Police Department at (979) 401-1120.

Bay City is located near the Texas coast, about 80 miles southwest of Houston.