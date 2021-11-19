Texas Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old abducted girl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A statewide Texas Amber Alert was issued early Friday morning for a missing 13-year-old San Antonio girl.

Law enforcement officials believe Bella Martinez is in grave or immediate danger, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.

Police are looking for 17-year-old Aryel Moreno in connection with her abduction.

Bella is described as a white female, 5'4", 170 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with Ice Cube on it, black ripped jeans and black crocs with charms.

Police describe Moreno as a white male, 5'7", 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He is driving a gold Chevy Impala with a dent on the right side passenger door, according to police.

The pair were seen around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

If you have any information regarding the abduction, authorities ask that you call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.