Amber Alert for 3-year-old girl abducted out of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A statewide Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl abducted out of San Antonio on Monday.

ABC affiliate KXXV reported that San Antonio police were asking for the public's help in finding Lina Sardar Khil who was last seen around 5 p.m. before she was abducted.

Police said Khil has straight, shoulder-length hair and was last seen in a ponytail with a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes.

Anyone with information was asked by authorities to call (210) 207-7660 to report information to the San Antonio Police Department.