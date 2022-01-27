Skip to Content
Texas Governor Greg Abbott discusses border security

WESLACO, Texas -- Governor Greg Abbott (R) delivered remarks at a border security briefing with attorneys general from across the country.

The remarks were made at the Texas Department of Public Safety Headquarters in Weslaco, Texas.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and DPS Director Steve McCraw also spoke.

The following attorneys general attended:

  • Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor
  • Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge
  • Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody
  • Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita
  • Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt
  • Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch
  • Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt
  • Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen
  • Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor
  • South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
  • Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes
  • West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

  2. State governments have no jurisdiction over any matter related to national borders or immigration. All these hillbilly white trash racists need to sit down somewhere and STFU.

