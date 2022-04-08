Borderland residents encouraged to wear blue Friday to bring awareness to child abuse

El Paso, Texas-‘Why is everybody wearing blue today?' it’s Wear Blue Day, a national effort to bring awareness to the month of April. This month and throughout the year, ABC-7 encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making our community a better place for children and families. With child abuse being such a widespread problem, it can feel nearly impossible to stop it, but each one of us does have the power to do something. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and several area officials will hold a virtual conference Friday morning to bring awareness to child abuse and neglect.

Virtual Go Blue Day El Paso

Date/Time: Friday, April 8, 2022, 9:00 AM

Description: Presentation of Child Abuse Prevention Month Resolution and Proclamation and Presentation by Ms. Sasha Rasco, Chief Prevention and Community Well-Being Officer, Texas DFPS

Location: Virtual - Join on your computer or mobile app. Click here to join the meeting or call in (audio only), +1 469-998-7368,,253384315# United States, Dallas, Phone Conference ID: 253 384 315#

For more information, you can contact Sonia Avila, at 915-996-3458 sonia.avila@dfps.texas.gov.