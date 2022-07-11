Uvalde County Sheriff to testify before Texas panel investigating Robb Elementary massacre

UVALDE, Texas -- The Uvalde County Sheriff has agreed to testify before the Texas panel investigating the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school.

Sheriff Ruben Nolasco originally refused to testify, but agreed to do so after being issued an official notice.

Nolasco will testify via video teleconference to speak on the shooting Monday.

The Texas House Committee met at 10 a.m. to hear testimonies from Nolasco and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw.