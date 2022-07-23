Special school board meeting in Uvalde to consider firing Pete Arredondo rescheduled

UVALDE, Texas —A special school board meeting at Uvalde will be rescheduled in the “very near future,” according to Uvalde school district officials.

The meeting had been scheduled for Saturday, but was canceled.

The special meeting was going to consider whether to terminate Pete Arredondo, the district police chief.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District superintendent, Hal Harrell, recommended firing Arredondo.

A video message was sent to parents with the announcement. "It will be rescheduled in the very near future,” Harrell said in the video.

According to the district, Arredondo was placed on unpaid administrative leave on June 22.

He had come under fire over his conduct during the Robb Elementary massacre where19 children and two school teachers were killed.