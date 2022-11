EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man who plans to run across Texas from El Paso to Louisiana to honor his mother - whom he lost to a drug overdose on her birthday - began his journey Friday.

Kenneth Anderlitch plans to run 50 miles a day and hopes to raise $50,000 to benefit the San Antonio nonprofit Pay It Forward SA that provides access to safe, supportive, sober living. Anderlitch chose the organization because it gave him a leg up during his recovery.