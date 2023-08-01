El Pasoans invited to audition for American Idol in Texas

(KVIA) -- American Idol is holding auditions for its 21st season this month.

The season starts with Idol Across America, beginning August 4 in Georgia and the Carolinas. The Texas audition date is August 9. The show has not announced what city the audition is happening in. If you are looking to audition, sign up virtually.

For the first time ever, American Idol is holding genre auditions. Happening on three days in August, singers will be able to show case their skill singing Country/Rock, Pop/R&B/Soul, and Singer-Songwriter.

Those who impress will be invited to audition in front of an American Idol producer.

You must be at least 15 years old to apply.