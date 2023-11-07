Texas governor providing $528 million in funding for public safety programs

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott says his Public Safety Office will send out about $528 million to fund several public safety programs.

‌“With this crucial grant funding, we will further bolster organizations and agencies in their work to prevent human trafficking, secure our border, and bring justice to crime victims, among other critical public safety initiatives," the governor said in a statement.

‌The state provided descriptions of the various causes receiving the funds. We have listed them below.