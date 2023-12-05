El Paso Sheriff’s Office news conference on murder in the El Paso County Jail Annex

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference Tuesday, December 5, in regards to the in-custody murder investigation of 57-year-old Jesus Torres.

According to the affidavit obtained by ABC-7 of the incident that took place on Sunday, Nov. 26, the document says Torres was kicked, stomped on, beaten with a cane, stabbed in his eyes and grabbed by the neck.

The document also says the incident lasted around 45 minutes, but Torres was not found until the following morning.

Six inmates were arrested and charged in connection with the murder that took place inside the El Paso County Jail Annex.

Among those suspects charged with murder are 31-year-old Manuel Alejandro Vargas, 23-year-old George Lopez, 38-year-old Jesus Adrian Rocha, 29-year-old Jovani Dionicio Ramos, and 25-year-old Christian Carrillo. All 5 inmates were rebooked on $750,000 bonds.

18-year-old Juan Alberto Ortiz was the only suspect charged with capital murder and rebooked on a $1,000,000 bond.