Groundbreaking for affordable housing development in Clint, Texas

CLINT, Texas (KVIA) -- Housing Opportunity Management Enterprise, also known as HOME, broke ground on it's latest affordable housing development, Kinship Commons, in Clint, Texas.

“Kinship Commons represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide affordable, quality housing to the residents in Clint and throughout El Paso County,” HOME CEO Gerald Cichon said.

Kinship Commons will consist of 44 units, representing an $8 million investment to help provide affordable, vibrant and sustainable communities throughout El Paso County.

The project was designed by architectural firm Wright & Dalbin, and construction will be completed by Bowling Construction under Pennrose Development and financed by PNC Bank.

Once completed, Kinship Commons will be managed in partnership between HOME and Envolve.

“We are proud to collaborate with our partners in this endeavor, including County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and El Paso County Commissioner’s court," said Cichon. "We look forward to the positive impact this community will have on the lives of its residents.”

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, the Clint High School color guard, HOME Board Chair Eileen Karlsruher, County Commissioner Iliana Holguin, HOME CEO Gerald Cichon, and Tom Anderson, Senior VP of Pennrose Development were all in attendance.

Kinship Commons is located at 13561 Alameda Avenue.