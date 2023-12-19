Child dies in San Elizario mobile home fire

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- A family is mourning the loss of a small child who died in a fire Sunday.

The San Elizario Fire Rescue posted on Facebook about the tragedy, stating the "local family needs our community’s support."

A Gofundme set up in support of the family says their mobile home caught fire December 17, 2023. Everything in the home is ruined by smoke damage, the Gofundme stated.

One of the family's twins died in the fire. They are now asking for help. They do not have any necessities to care for the other 1-year-old twin.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about the cause of the fire. Check back for more details.