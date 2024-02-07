San Elizario holds groundbreaking for first McDonalds location in town

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The city of San Elizario held the groundbreaking on their first-ever McDonald's.

The new restaraunt will be located at 13295 Socorro Road.

Town leaders say this new McDonald's location emphasizes their dedication to economic growth, with Mayor Isela Reyes saying they are enthusiastic about the restaurant franchise's future positive impact to the town.

"It's the perfect location," Reyes said. "We have a lot of traffic. We have two schools right in between us. I think it'll be a great location for this McDonald's."

Reyes also said he hopes this location will help provide jobs for local students.