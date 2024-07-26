WBD takes NBA to court in legal showdown over broadcast rights

By Liam Reilly, CNN

New York (CNN) — Warner Bros. Discovery has filed a lawsuit against the NBA over the league’s rejection of its offer to match Amazon’s bid to broadcast NBA games for the next decade.

The suit, which was filed Thursday under seal in New York County Supreme Court, comes less than 48 hours after the NBA officially rejected WBD’s matching offer, instead entering into new 11-year contracts with NBCUniversal, Disney and Amazon, starting with the 2025-26 season.

“Given the NBA’s unjustified rejection of our matching of a third-party offer, we have taken legal action to enforce our rights,” a WBD spokesperson said in a statement. “We strongly believe this is not just our contractual right, but also in the best interest of fans who want to keep watching our industry-leading NBA content with the choice and flexibility we offer them through our widely distributed WBD video-first distribution platforms – including TNT and Max.”

Mike Bass, an NBA spokesperson, responded to the lawsuit Friday, saying it is “without merit and our lawyers will address them.”

Under the new agreements — collectively worth $76 billion — national games will be distributed across Amazon Prime Video, NBC broadcast network and Peacock streaming service, and Disney’s ABC and ESPN platforms. Some 75 regular-season games will be broadcast on TV seasonally.

“Our new global media agreements with Disney, NBCUniversal and Amazon will maximize the reach and accessibility of NBA games for fans in the United States and around the world,” Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, said in a statement Wednesday. “These partners will distribute our content across a wide range of platforms and help transform the fan experience over the next decade.”

The widely expected lawsuit from WBD, the parent company of TNT and CNN, comes after executives at the media conglomerate suggested in recent weeks that it would likely take legal action against the NBA to enforce matching rights in its existing contract. But the league on Wednesday said WBD “did not match the terms” of its deal with Amazon.

“Warner Bros. Discovery’s most recent proposal did not match the terms of Amazon Prime Video’s offer and, therefore, we have entered into a long-term arrangement with Amazon,” the NBA said.

WBD sharply criticized the league’s decision, saying it had “grossly misinterpreted” its contractual rights and vowed to take “appropriate action.”

“We have matched the Amazon offer, as we have a contractual right to do, and do not believe the NBA can reject it,” a TNT spokesperson said in a statement. “In doing so, they are rejecting the many fans who continue to show their unwavering support for our best-in-class coverage, delivered through the full combined reach of WBD’s video-first distribution platforms — including TNT, home to our four-decade partnership with the league, and Max, our leading streaming service. We think they have grossly misinterpreted our contractual rights with respect to the 2025-26 season and beyond, and we will take appropriate action.”

