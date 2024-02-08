Loved ones create GoFundMe for teenager hit and killed in Horizon

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Loved ones of the 17-year-old who was hit and killed in Horizon City Wednesday have created a fundraiser to help cover funeral costs.

According to a GoFundMe, family members have identified the victim as Miguel Romero.

The organizer of the fundraiser wrote, "We are still in shock and extremely devastated by these news but even though we can not come to understand how such a beautiful soul was taken away from our lives so soon, we are writing today to ask for your support to help his parents and family cover as much as possible for the funeral costs."

The author went on to say they would like to give him a proper goodbye to honor his memory.

A spokesperson for the Clint Independent School District confirmed Romero was a Junior at Horizon High School.

Horizon City Police said they were called out to the intersection of Darrington Rd and Pawling Dr. following a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday. The teenage victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses on the scene told police that a red truck had left the scene following the incident. Authorities were able to track down the vehicle within Horizon City Limits.

Oscar Solis was arrested and taken to the El Paso County Detention Center. He is facing charges of Intoxication Manslaughter and Collision Involving Death.