Driving safety tips following deadly semi crash in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man died after a semi truck rollover in East El Paso Saturday.

This happened on I-10 near the Lee Trevino exit. Part of the wall is still visibly broken and rubble is still in the area days after the crash.

An ABC-7 crew on the scene saw some of the cargo detached from the semi. Anthony Ponce, an instructor at Prime Time CDL tells ABC-7 that safety is one of the key topics taught to students looking to get their license.

"A truck is way more different than your regular average small vehicle, especially with your following distance," Ponce said. "Okay. And on a small car, you kind of want to maintain like a small, small two second, three, two, second distance. But with a bigger truck, you want to have a larger distance, maybe 5 to 6 seconds, if not seven. Give yourself the opportunity to slow down and make a a decision rather than a last minute mistake."