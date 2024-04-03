Veronica Escobar criticizes sale of US weapons to Israel after strike on aid workers in Gaza

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar released a statement criticizing the United State's sale of vehicles and weapons to Israel.

This comes after Israel launched airstrikes that killed seven World Central Kitchen workers delivering food and aid in northern Gaza.

In her statement, Escobar said:

“Tens of thousands of innocent civilians, including journalists, doctors, aid workers, children, men, women, the elderly, and the disabled have been killed over five devastating months of war in Gaza. Aid workers trying to prevent catastrophic famine and physicians attempting to treat the injured, many of whom served in other war zones, have shared horrific accounts of the reckless disregard for their safety by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). The Israeli targeted air strikes that killed WCK aid workers is yet another example.

“The United States has rightfully been working with Israel and other allies to get the hostages back through peace deals to reunite families who were devastated by the horrific and shocking kidnappings during the brutal attack by Hamas on October 7th. Although the U.S. staunchly supports Israel’s right to defend itself, the Israeli government’s unwillingness to allow sufficient aid into Gaza coupled with irrefutable reports of killing of innocent Palestinians and aid workers demands action.

“I called for a ceasefire on October 17, and today I call on the United States to hold Netanyahu and his coalition government accountable. It is against U.S. law to transfer weapons to a country that does not take reliable measures to protect civilian populations during military operations and violates international humanitarian law by preventing the transfer of critical humanitarian aid. The Administration has demanded that Israel allow unhindered access to humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza and provide the U.S. a plan on how they will target Hamas in a manner that protects civilians, aid workers, and all other innocent individuals. While I support defensive weapons for Israel, it is clear that Israel has not complied and until that occurs, we must withhold all offensive weapons to Israel immediately.”