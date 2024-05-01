Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Wednesday, May 1

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Wednesday, May 1 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)

For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound between Sun Bowl/Mesita and Sunland Park alternate lane closures

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, and installing new lighting poles.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa at Belvidere east- and westbound alternate lane closures

Alameda north- and southbound alternate lane closures

Delta east- and westbound alternate lane closures

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed

· Mesa north- and southbound at Camille intersection right lane closed

· Montana east- and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Tuesday, April 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Montana (US-62) east- and westbound alternating lane closures at McRae Blvd intersection

Thursday, May 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound alternating lane closures at the Resler intersection

Crews will be switching Intersection signals to a new controller and adjusting traffic signal lights.

Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano and Gateway intersection between Gateway West and Gateway East alternate lane closures

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Thursday, May 2

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

Intersection of North Loop (FM 76) and North Yarbrough alternating lane closures

Crews will be working on striping.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Wednesday, May 1 and Thursday, May 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Diana and Hercules right lane closed

Turnaround between Gateway North and South at Hondo Pass closed

Crews will be working on concrete repairs.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Airway and McRae left lane closed

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, April 01 through Saturday, May 04

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street.

Crews will be hauling dirt from jobsite.

Monday, April 29 through Tuesday, April 30

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road, closures on northbound on-ramp at Loop 375, and southbound off-ramp at Loop 375

Crews will be working on the placement of concrete.

Monday, April 29 through Tuesday, April 30

Daily, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) and George Dieter Drive intersection closure

Crews will be removing concrete barriers and opening intersection.

Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 03

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road closure from the ICE building to Global Reach Drive.

Crews will be removing concrete barrier.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, April 29 through Thursday, May 02

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop and Zaragoza (P.O.E)

Zaragoza, Pan American and South Americas Truck (P.O.E), alternating complete closures.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, and concrete barriers.

Continuous closure from 5:00 a.m. Saturday, May 3, through 5:00 a.m. Monday, May 6

Loop 375 northbound main lane closure between Yarbrough Boulevard and Pan American, traffic detour at Yarbrough Boulevard, northbound exit ramp.

Loop 375 southbound main lane closure between Pan American entrance ramp and Zaragoza Road (P.O.E.), traffic detour at Zaragoza Road.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound Zaragoza Road exit ramp.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound Zaragoza Road entrance ramp.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound Pan American exit ramp.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound Pan America entrance ramp.

Crews will be performing a traffic switch-over/construction detour with expected 48-hour closure.