Skip to Content
Texas

Group charged months after Socorro park shooting

Socorro Police Department
By
Published 5:50 PM

SOCORRO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Socorro Police have arrested multiple people connected to a shooting at Jardin de Flores Park in September 2023.

Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the park shooting. Another shooting happened in El Paso in retaliation soon after, Socorro Police say.

There are three people charged with aggravated assault (mass shooting): Cesar Caldera, Adrian Alejandro Rosales, and Kevin Munoz. They were all booked on $600,000 bonds.

Two others are charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance: Jesus Daniel Lara and Alejandro Funes-Lara. They were booked on $35,000 bonds.

Article Topic Follows: Texas

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content