Group charged months after Socorro park shooting
SOCORRO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Socorro Police have arrested multiple people connected to a shooting at Jardin de Flores Park in September 2023.
Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the park shooting. Another shooting happened in El Paso in retaliation soon after, Socorro Police say.
There are three people charged with aggravated assault (mass shooting): Cesar Caldera, Adrian Alejandro Rosales, and Kevin Munoz. They were all booked on $600,000 bonds.
Two others are charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance: Jesus Daniel Lara and Alejandro Funes-Lara. They were booked on $35,000 bonds.
*** Immediate Release ***— City of Socorro, Texas (@City_of_Socorro) June 26, 2024
On June 25, 2024, detectives with the Socorro Police Department, in collaboration with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Taskforce, successfully apprehended three males in connection with a shooting that took place on September 6, 2023. pic.twitter.com/Y7dbjuGQWh