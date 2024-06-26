Group charged months after Socorro park shooting

SOCORRO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Socorro Police have arrested multiple people connected to a shooting at Jardin de Flores Park in September 2023.

Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the park shooting. Another shooting happened in El Paso in retaliation soon after, Socorro Police say.

There are three people charged with aggravated assault (mass shooting): Cesar Caldera, Adrian Alejandro Rosales, and Kevin Munoz. They were all booked on $600,000 bonds.

Two others are charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance: Jesus Daniel Lara and Alejandro Funes-Lara. They were booked on $35,000 bonds.