El Paso mom back in town to identify her two children who died in a car crash on Sunday

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) -- The mother of the two girls who died along with her sister and two nephews will be back in town after being stranded in Houston in Hurricane Beryl.

ABC-7 Anchor Paul Cicala spoke with loved ones of Cristina Martinez last night, who said the five people dead in this accident were driving back from Houston where Cristina was with her other daughter who was receiving treatment for cancer.

The victims of the crash were identified as 28-year-old El Pasoan Abigail Martinez, a 10-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl, a 3-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old boy. Texas DPS officials have not identified the minors.

The two girls who died in the crash were Cristina Martinez's daughters, and the two boys who died were Abigail Martinez's sons who also died in the crash.

As mentioned, the last living daughter of Cristina Martinez was with her in Houston as they were stranded because of the hurricane that swept through. The daughter just completed her medical stay for cancer in Houston.

If you would like to help the Martinez family, here's a link to the GoFundMe page.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed preliminary investigations show that Abigail's vehicle was traveling westbound on I-10 near mile marker 101.

The driver drove off the roadway and into the center median, overcorrected, and lost control of the vehicle. Her vehicle came to rest onto the north frontage road of I-10.

The investigation is still ongoing.