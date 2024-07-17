18-year-old El Pasoan dies in crash on I-10 West in Hudspeth County

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) -- 18-year-old El Paso resident Grace Allyn Mae Wagoner is dead after her car crashed on I-10 West in Hudspeth County.

A spokesperson for Texas DPS says Wagoner was traveling west near mile marker 95 when her car left its lane and rolled off the road.

Troopers are still looking into the cause of the crash.

Wagoner was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Julie Sanchez.

The crash happened July 16, 2024 at 6:03 AM.